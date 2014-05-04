Psychology of Relationships
In this series we will investigate the interactions of relationships from a Buddhist perspective. To follow spiritual paths, we do not need to abandon relationships, but rather we learn what it means to love purely. We will understand how the way our mind relates to others can be a source of great happiness - and it can be the creator of all our relationship problems. This understanding gives us great power to create fulfilling relationships that last.
This class series will meet every Sunday from May 4 to June 22, 2014.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: May 4, 2014 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center, 508 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/psychology-of-relationships