Psychology of Relationships

May 4, 2014 from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

In this series we will investigate the interactions of relationships from a Buddhist perspective. To follow spiritual paths, we do not need to abandon relationships, but rather we learn what it means to love purely. We will understand how the way our mind relates to others can be a source of great happiness - and it can be the creator of all our relationship problems. This understanding gives us great power to create fulfilling relationships that last.

This class series will meet every Sunday from May 4 to June 22, 2014.