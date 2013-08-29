Calendar » Public Forum Planned in Isla Vista on Proposed MTD Service Cuts

August 29, 2013 from 6:30 PM

Isla Vista residents and UCSB students, staff, and faculty will have the opportunity to voice their concerns over potential emergency transit cuts on August 29, 2013. The event is open to the public and free. Simultaneous Spanish language interpretation will be available for the entire event.



El servicio de autobuses en Santa Bárbara podría reducirse un 30% debido a un desacuerdo federal/estatal sobre la certificación de subvenciones. ¡Esta puede ser la última oportunidad para que la comunidad exprese su opinión sobre posibles recortes y podría ser la única reunión en Isla Vista! Venga a informarse sobre este problema, las líneas que podrían eliminarse y dé su opinión. Habrá interpretación al español.