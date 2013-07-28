Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Public Lecture: Grayson Perry

July 28, 2013 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
The Turner Prize-winning British artist featured in the Labour and Wait exhibition makes a rare and highly anticipated appearance. He will discuss his vibrant works, from ceramic pots to tapestries, featuring epic narratives drawn from an array of ancient and contemporary sources. Mary Craig Auditorium

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: July 28, 2013 2:00pm - 3:30pm
  • Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 