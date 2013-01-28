Public meeting on proposed solar power plant
A 40-megawatt solar power plant proposed for Cuyama will be discussed during a public meeting. The Cuyama Solar Array Project is the first utility-scale solar energy plant proposed in the county. A representative of First Solar, the project developer, will make a presentation followed by questions from the audience. The program will be videotaped and shown on public access stations throughout northern Santa Barbara County and will be available online at www.centralcoastgreenteam.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Central Coast Green Team
- Starts: January 28, 2013 5:30 p.m.
- Location: IHOP, 202 Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria, CA 93458
- Website: http://www.CentralCoastGreenTeam.org