Public meeting on proposed solar power plant

January 28, 2013 from 5:30 p.m.

A 40-megawatt solar power plant proposed for Cuyama will be discussed during a public meeting. The Cuyama Solar Array Project is the first utility-scale solar energy plant proposed in the county. A representative of First Solar, the project developer, will make a presentation followed by questions from the audience. The program will be videotaped and shown on public access stations throughout northern Santa Barbara County and will be available online at www.centralcoastgreenteam.org.