Calendar » Public Tour of El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant

September 26, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Join the City of Santa Barbara’s Water Resources Division this Saturday for a tour of El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant as a part of Creek Week! Learn how Santa Barbara’s wastewater is cleaned through a series of biological, physical, and chemical processes to become recycled water, biosolids, and energy for the plant.

Limited to age 8 and up.

For details or to RSVP, please call (805) 560-7586 or email [email protected]