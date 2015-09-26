Public Tour of El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant
September 26, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Join the City of Santa Barbara’s Water Resources Division this Saturday for a tour of El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant as a part of Creek Week! Learn how Santa Barbara’s wastewater is cleaned through a series of biological, physical, and chemical processes to become recycled water, biosolids, and energy for the plant.
Limited to age 8 and up.
For details or to RSVP, please call (805) 560-7586 or email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: free
- Location: 520 E Yanonali Street
- Website: http://sbcreekweek.com/event/el-estero-wastewater-treatment-plant-tour/?instance_id=19