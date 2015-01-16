Calendar » Public Viewing of the Stars

January 16, 2015 from 6:30pm

The Comet Lovejoy will tantalize stargazers at this month’s free public viewing of the stars with Westmont’s powerful Keck Telescope on Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting several hours at the Westmont Observatory. In case of inclement or overcast weather, please call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at (805) 565­-6272 and check the Westmont website to see if the viewing has been canceled.