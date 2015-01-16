Public Viewing of the Stars
January 16, 2015 from 6:30pm
The Comet Lovejoy will tantalize stargazers at this month’s free public viewing of the stars with Westmont’s powerful Keck Telescope on Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting several hours at the Westmont Observatory. In case of inclement or overcast weather, please call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at (805) 565-6272 and check the Westmont website to see if the viewing has been canceled.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 16, 2015 6:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: Westmont College Keck Observatory
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2015/01/08/observatory-to-zoom-in-on-comet-lovejoy/