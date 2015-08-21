Calendar » Public Viewing of the Stars

August 21, 2015 from 8:00 pm

A first-quarter moon and a pulsating variable star will be featured at this month’s free public viewing Friday, Aug. 21, beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting several hours at theWestmont Observatory. The moon will be about seven days old and there should be a number of craters to examine on its surface. The pulsating variable star, Chi Cygni, changes in brightness every 13.4 months. The best viewing generally occurs later in the evening. In case of inclement or overcast weather, please call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at (805) 565-6272 and check the Westmont website to see if the viewing has been canceled.