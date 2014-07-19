Calendar » Pugarita Style

July 19, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hold on to your sombreros for an afternoon of amazing music by Latin sounds, "Vincent & Vedant". Made to order Mexican food by Rasta

Taco, refreshing margaritas, coronas and of course the pug fiesta! Costume contest for the most macho senior pug and the

most bonita seniorita! and Raffle prizes throughout the day! All included in the admission and 100% of the proceeds benefits Central

Coast Pug Rescue, formerly Pug Rescue of Santa Barbara.

Pugs, kids and dogs welcome.

Please bring a blanket, beach chair and don't forget your sunhat and sunscreen!

For more information, call : 805-978-5888 or to purchase tickets visit : https://pugaritaville.eventbrite.com