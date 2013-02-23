Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pulitzer Prize winner, Leon Litwack to speak at SB Genealogy Monthly Meeting

February 23, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Featuring Dr. Leon Litwack, Prof. Emeritus, UC Berkeley. A Santa Barbara native, Leon Litwack is an American historian whose works focus on slavery, the Reconstruction Era and its aftermath. He won a National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Francis Parkman Prize for his book, Been In the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, and Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Featured program at 10:30am.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk - media sponsor
  • Starts: February 23, 2013 9:30am - 12:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street
  • Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php
  • Sponsors: Noozhawk - media sponsor
 
 
 