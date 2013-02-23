Pulitzer Prize winner, Leon Litwack to speak at SB Genealogy Monthly Meeting
Featuring Dr. Leon Litwack, Prof. Emeritus, UC Berkeley. A Santa Barbara native, Leon Litwack is an American historian whose works focus on slavery, the Reconstruction Era and its aftermath. He won a National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Francis Parkman Prize for his book, Been In the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, and Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Featured program at 10:30am.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk - media sponsor
- Starts: February 23, 2013 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street
- Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php
- Sponsors: Noozhawk - media sponsor