Pulmonary Hypertension Association’s O2 Breathe Fundraising Walk
Join us for an inspiring morning at the Santa Barbara O2 breathe fundraising Walk, benefiting the Pulmonary Hypertension Association on Saturday, September 26, 2015 at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. O2 breathe walks are fun and meaningful events to raise funds and awareness to fight pulmonary hypertension. Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is increased pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs that can lead to right-sided heart failure. By joining us, you are helping us provide hope for families affected by PH through support, education, advocacy and awareness.
Gather your friends, family and co-workers to form a walk team. Walk as an individual or volunteer. There is no registration fee. Walkers are encouraged to fundraise $100 or more and on walk day will receive an event t-shirt, food and refreshments. There are many ways to become involved with the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and we welcome your support!
To register or for more information, visit: www.o2breathe.org/sb
To volunteer visit: http://svy.mk/1hS3JNp
If you have additional questions, email: [email protected] or call 415.361.8700
Santa Barbara O2 breathe Walk
Saturday, September 26, 2015
Chase Palm Park
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Registration opens: 8:00am
Walk begins: 9:30am
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Actelion, Bayer Pharmaceuticals
- Starts: September 26, 2015 8:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: Registration is free
- Location: Chase Palm Park; 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.o2breathe.org/sb
- Sponsors: Actelion, Bayer Pharmaceuticals