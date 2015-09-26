Calendar » Pulmonary Hypertension Association’s O2 Breathe Fundraising Walk

September 26, 2015 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Join us for an inspiring morning at the Santa Barbara O2 breathe fundraising Walk, benefiting the Pulmonary Hypertension Association on Saturday, September 26, 2015 at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. O2 breathe walks are fun and meaningful events to raise funds and awareness to fight pulmonary hypertension. Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is increased pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs that can lead to right-sided heart failure. By joining us, you are helping us provide hope for families affected by PH through support, education, advocacy and awareness.

Gather your friends, family and co-workers to form a walk team. Walk as an individual or volunteer. There is no registration fee. Walkers are encouraged to fundraise $100 or more and on walk day will receive an event t-shirt, food and refreshments. There are many ways to become involved with the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and we welcome your support!

To register or for more information, visit: www.o2breathe.org/sb

To volunteer visit: http://svy.mk/1hS3JNp

If you have additional questions, email: [email protected] or call 415.361.8700

Santa Barbara O2 breathe Walk

Saturday, September 26, 2015

Chase Palm Park

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Registration opens: 8:00am

Walk begins: 9:30am