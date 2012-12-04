Calendar » Punch Brothers featuring Chris Thile with The Milk Carton Kids

December 4, 2012 from 8:00pm

Punch Brothers are the New York City-based quintet helmed by virtuoso mandolinist Chris Thile. Vanity Fair has hailed their work as “sophisticated, pop-y, kinetic and profound, all at once,” and The New Yorker affirms their “mystical alchemy of old-time music and contemporary sensibilities.” The group, as virtuosic as it is freewheeling, evolved out of a 2007 collaboration on Thile’s string-band suite, The Blind Leading the Blind, which premiered at Carnegie Hall.