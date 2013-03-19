Punished: Policing the Lives of Black and Latino Boys
March 19, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Victor Rios, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will present his research on juvenile justice, masculinity, race and crime. His book, Punished: Policing the Lives of Black and Latino Boys, analyzes how juvenile crime policies and criminalization affect the everyday lives of urban youth.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: March 19, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/