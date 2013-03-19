Calendar » Punished: Policing the Lives of Black and Latino Boys

March 19, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Victor Rios, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will present his research on juvenile justice, masculinity, race and crime. His book, Punished: Policing the Lives of Black and Latino Boys, analyzes how juvenile crime policies and criminalization affect the everyday lives of urban youth.