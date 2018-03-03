Calendar » Puppetopia

March 3, 2018 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

A daytime family-fun event! Come get swept up in the magic of puppetry in a full day of stiltwalkers, face painting, bubbles, and, of course, puppet shows! Puppetopia will take place at the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST) on Saturday, March 3 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.