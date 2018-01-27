Calendar » PuppetPalooza Fundraiser & KickOff Party

January 27, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

PuppetPalooza Central - Museum and Theatre is celebrating their opening with a fundraiser extravaganza on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 4 to 7 pm at their new location at 301 Paseo Nuevo to launch the official puppet festival season. In addition to showcasing the various entertainment and special events fans can expect to see at PuppetPalooza in March, this launch party will honor Santa Barbara’s beloved anchorman John Palminteri and the whole KEYT News Channel 3 team for going above and beyond with their coverage of the Thomas Fire and aftermath in Santa Barbara County. Guests will enjoy a host of live performances, and have the chance to meet festival leaders, sponsors and enjoy an evening of crazy good fun! Light bites and beverages will be served. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.