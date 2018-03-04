Puppets Take Macy’s!
March 4, 2018 from 10:30AM - 4:30PM
The big PuppetPalooza finale will delight kids, parents and everyone in between as the puppets take Macys, to become a cornucopia of puppetry performances, delicious food, and family fun activities. Join us at Puppets Take Macy’s! on Sunday, March 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Starts: March 4, 2018 10:30AM - 4:30PM
- Price: 10-15
- Location: Macy’s in Paseo Nuevo (701 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)
- Website: http://puppetpaloozasb.com