Puppets Take Macy's!

March 4, 2018 from 10:30AM - 4:30PM

The big PuppetPalooza finale will delight kids, parents and everyone in between as the puppets take Macys, to become a cornucopia of puppetry performances, delicious food, and family fun activities. Join us at Puppets Take Macy’s! on Sunday, March 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.