Puppets Take Macy’s!

March 4, 2018 from 10:30AM - 4:30PM
The big PuppetPalooza finale will delight kids, parents and everyone in between as the puppets take Macys, to become a cornucopia of puppetry performances, delicious food, and family fun activities. Join us at Puppets Take Macy’s! on Sunday, March 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
  • Price: 10-15
  • Location: Macy’s in Paseo Nuevo (701 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)
  • Website: http://puppetpaloozasb.com
 
 
 