Puppetzilla Puppet Slam at the Naked Puppet Theatre - Adults 18+ Only

March 3, 2018 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm
An adults-only, late-night performance of short puppet acts that range from outrageous to quietly touching. Mature content. Must be 18 years or older to attend. Puppetzilla Puppet Slam is at the Alhecama Theatre on Saturday, March 3 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm. Tickets are $20. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.

 

  • Starts: March 3, 2018 6:30pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $20
  • Location: Alhecama Theatre (914 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)
  • Website: http://puppetpaloozasb.com
 
 
 