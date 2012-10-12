Pure Order’s Pure Local Photography Contest Viewing
Want to enter the contest for a chance to win $1000 and have your photo displayed at Pure Order?
Snap a photo that captures the essence of Santa Barbara.
TOP 5 PHOTOGRAPHS
will be displayed in Pure Order
at a fun all day event on November 14 from 12-7pm
The winner will be revealed towards the end of the night!
REQUIREMENTS:
Must reside in Santa Barbara County
Photo taken on an iPhone or DSLR must be
at one of the following specs:
8 x 10
8 x 12
12 x 12
at 300 DPI
Email submission to [email protected] with your full name, phone number, and local Santa Barbara address
by November 11th to be in the running!
The top 5 photographs will be contacted on November 12.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 14, 2015 12:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 410 N Quarantina Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://http://purelocalcontest.splashthat.com