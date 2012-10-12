Calendar » Pure Order’s Pure Local Photography Contest Viewing

November 14, 2015 from 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Want to enter the contest for a chance to win $1000 and have your photo displayed at Pure Order?

Snap a photo that captures the essence of Santa Barbara.

TOP 5 PHOTOGRAPHS

will be displayed in Pure Order

at a fun all day event on November 14 from 12-7pm

The winner will be revealed towards the end of the night!

REQUIREMENTS:

Must reside in Santa Barbara County

Photo taken on an iPhone or DSLR must be

at one of the following specs:

8 x 10

8 x 12

12 x 12

at 300 DPI

Email submission to [email protected] with your full name, phone number, and local Santa Barbara address

by November 11th to be in the running!

The top 5 photographs will be contacted on November 12.