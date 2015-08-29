Calendar » Purely Santa Barbara Summer Bash

August 29, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pure Order Brewing Company will host the Purely Santa Barbara Summer Bash on Saturday, August 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its brewery at 410 N Quarantina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. A thank you for the community's support in their first year of business, the party will serve up free food from Shalhoob Meat Company, live music from 2-7 from One Two Tree and Erisy Watts, and fun outdoor games. An invitation only VIP pre-party precedes the event from 11-12 with appetizers, beer tastings, and acoustic music. For more information about the event, call (805) 966-2881.