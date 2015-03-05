Purim at the Sea
Chabad of S. Barbara hosts its 4th annual Purim celebration “Purim at the Sea” - a festive
party that will include a catered Israeli dinner, with schwarma, falafel, and traditional "Haman
Taschen" – three-cornered cookies of various flavors – as part of the menu. The event
will also feature a juggling show by the gravity-defying Jason Jiang, live music, face
painting, and crafts. Guests are also invited to dress up in costume! All children in costume will receive a prize.
Purim dinner will begin at 5:00pm with the Megillah being read at 5:30pm. Chabad of S.
Barbara welcomes all in the community to join regardless of affiliation or background.
Space is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP online at www.sbchabad.org/purimparty, email [email protected], or call 805.275.4083.
Admission: $12 for adults and $54 for families
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 5, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $12 for adults, $54 for families
- Location: Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbchabad.org/purimparty