Calendar » Purim at the Sea

March 5, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Chabad of S. Barbara hosts its 4th annual Purim celebration “Purim at the Sea” - a festive

party that will include a catered Israeli dinner, with schwarma, falafel, and traditional "Haman

Taschen" – three-cornered cookies of various flavors – as part of the menu. The event

will also feature a juggling show by the gravity-defying Jason Jiang, live music, face

painting, and crafts. Guests are also invited to dress up in costume! All children in costume will receive a prize.



Purim dinner will begin at 5:00pm with the Megillah being read at 5:30pm. Chabad of S.

Barbara welcomes all in the community to join regardless of affiliation or background.

Space is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP online at www.sbchabad.org/purimparty, email [email protected], or call 805.275.4083.

Admission: $12 for adults and $54 for families