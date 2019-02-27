Pixel Tracker

Purpose Driven Wealth: Engaging the Impact Generation

February 27, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm
Fair trade coffee? Non-GMO food? How DO Millennials seek to express their values in their investments?

Join us at our next event, Purpose Driven Wealth: Engaging the Impact Generation on Wednesday, February 27th from 5-6:30PM. The greatest intergenerational wealth transfer in history is taking place right now. Come learn how millennials seek impact in their investments.

Speakers include:
Alexandra Cole of Purpose Generation
Whitney Webb of Launch Generation
Rachel Winslow of Westmont Downtown
Tanaaz Jasani of Swell Investing

RSVP: [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sustainable Change Alliance
  • Starts: February 27, 2019 5:00pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: www.sustainablechangealliance.com
  • Sponsors: Sustainable Change Alliance
 
 
 