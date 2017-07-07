Calendar » Puscie Jones Revue | M8RX Nightclub

July 7, 2017 from 9:00pm - 1:30am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge



- presents -

PUSCIE JONES REVUE

The Puscie Jones Revue is a power Funk / Soul collective fronted by the massive ball of funk energy that is Puscie Jones himself.



P.U.S C.I.E.

Pursuit of the

Uninhibited and

Stimulated

Core

Inside

Everyone



The message of PJR? To be your true self and have the best time in life, like the innocence of a child. Through the power of music and soul, PJR has quickly become one of the most popular bands in L.A.



Known for their message, musicianship and SoCal's craziest dance parties, they regularly sell out Los Angeles venues with their music and movement. bringing that soulful, sexual, hard hitting powerful funk to the people with tons of catchy originals, a few pumped up covers, and of course plenty of top-notch jamming.



Puscie Jones takes full command of any stage for a true entertainment experience complete with costume changes, crowd participation, and on-the-fly antics, you never know what's in store.

https://youtu.be/cxTL-W6-UBk

www.instagram.com/pusciejones/

www.facebook.com/pusciejonesrevue

21+

2 Stages

3 Floors of Bass

Busses Leave IV @ 10:30

VIP Bottle Service >>> (805) 957-4111