Puscie Jones Revue | M8RX Nightclub
M8RX Nightclub & Lounge
- presents -
PUSCIE JONES REVUE
The Puscie Jones Revue is a power Funk / Soul collective fronted by the massive ball of funk energy that is Puscie Jones himself.
P.U.S C.I.E.
Pursuit of the
Uninhibited and
Stimulated
Core
Inside
Everyone
The message of PJR? To be your true self and have the best time in life, like the innocence of a child. Through the power of music and soul, PJR has quickly become one of the most popular bands in L.A.
Known for their message, musicianship and SoCal's craziest dance parties, they regularly sell out Los Angeles venues with their music and movement. bringing that soulful, sexual, hard hitting powerful funk to the people with tons of catchy originals, a few pumped up covers, and of course plenty of top-notch jamming.
Puscie Jones takes full command of any stage for a true entertainment experience complete with costume changes, crowd participation, and on-the-fly antics, you never know what's in store.
21+
2 Stages
3 Floors of Bass
Busses Leave IV @ 10:30
Event Details
Organizer/Sponsor: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge
- Starts: July 7, 2017 9:00pm - 1:30am
- Price: $5
- Location: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puscie-jones-revue-7717-tickets-35440979925
Sponsors: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge