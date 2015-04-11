Calendar » Puttin’ On The Ritz - Presented by CSA

April 11, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Center for Successful Aging (CSA) is pleased to present the 2015 variety show Puttin’ on the Ritz (formerly named Seniors Have Talent) on Saturday, April 11, 2015, at 2:00 p. m. at the historic Marjorie Luke Theatre (on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School), 721 East Cota Street. This rollicking, two-hour variety show directed by Rod Lathim and hosted by KLITE’s Catherine Remak, features singers, dancers, and musicians aged 55 and over, along with multi-generational acts, and special celebrity guests, too! Featuring an amazing array of talent including Cheers! Quartet, Jazz Plus, Karen Sweeney, Gil Rosas, Silver Follies, Kim Holmquist, Bobby Lesser and Ulysses Jasz Band, all performing songs and sketches from the Roaring 20s and early 30s…plus a few surprises. Tickets for Puttin’ on the Ritz are $50 for Patron Admission (with reserved VIP seating) ; $20 General Admission; and $10 Children Admission and are available for purchase at www.PuttinOnTheRitzCSA.org. Parking is free and the campus is wheelchair accessible.