Calendar » Putting on the Dawg

May 16, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join us to unveil DAWG's 25th Anniversary Fundraiser, 'Putting on DAWG!' Purchase tickets online for $35 pre-sale, $40 at the door to be at the exclusive Launch Event at Potek Winery (located within The Mill).



While there, you can choose to participate in unique Santa Barbara moments that range in price points and experiences.



We know you will find fun and memorable adventures while giving back to our furry friends. .



We thank you in advance for your generous support. Cheers and dog-kisses to our next 25 years!