Calendar » Pvt. Wars- A Play by James McLure

August 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Set in the psychiatric ward of a veterans' hospital, McLure's play evokes Robert Altman's film M*A*S*H in its deliberately uneven mixing of humor and sadness. Pvt. Wars shows three Vietnam veterans waging their own private wars in a psychiatric hospital after witnessing war up close and personal.

So Called Productions proudly presents Pvt. Wars by James McLure, the celebrated playwright, whose Southern roots are reflected in the loquacious, mostly comic characters he's created.

Actors Sean O'Shea, George Coe, and Sean Jackson give us a poignant and funny look into the lives of returning veterans while dealing with the questions about America's political and moral mission and its support of its fighting men. It portrays the odd comradeship that develops among men who have in common only the fact that they've fought and bled for their country – whether they knew why or not.