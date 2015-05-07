Calendar » Quake! Exhibit Opening

May 7, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Boom! At the dawn of June 29, 1925, our city shook with a 6.3 earthquake leaving much of downtown destroyed or heavily damaged. Out of the rubble a new Santa Barbara would arise with the headline, “Spanish Architecture to Rise from Ruins.”

A unique insight into the events of that day—and their consequences—is presented to remember the 90th anniversary of this important moment in Santa Barbara history. Join us for our First Thursday grand opening of this unique new exhibit.