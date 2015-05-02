Calendar » Qualities of a Spiritual Seeker - A Discourse by Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha

May 2, 2015 from 4:00 PM

The Santa Barbara community has the unique opportunity to sit in the presence of a compassionate monk, Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha, who hails from the Narayanashrama Tapovanam monastery in Kerala, India. Experience his uplifting and inspiring spiritual discourse on the Qualities of a Spiritual Seeker.

For Swami Nirviseshanada Tirtha, spiritual pursuit and the scientific quest are complementary in the search for ultimate truth. After serving as a scientist and professor of Physics, in 1987 he renounced his career and dedicated himself wholeheartedly to spiritual pursuit and societal welfare under the guidance of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha. Swami Nirviseshananda explains the subtle truths of Vedanta philosophy and the Bhagavad Gita in a rational and profound manner. His exposition, coming from deep experiential knowledge through meditation, has helped people of all backgrounds to apply spiritual concepts to their everyday lives.

Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha’s special focus is to explain concepts and ideas from Vedanta in a simple and practical manner, without compromising the depth and profundity of the subject. He emphasizes that “the main aim of spiritual pursuit is to gain the right knowledge of ourselves as well as of the world, so that we can live a life of freedom and fulfillment. Evidently, the earlier in life we start the pursuit the better.”

The discourse will take place on Saturday, 2nd May at 4pm at the Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 East Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Entrance is free. For further info contact 909-543-6003 or email [email protected]