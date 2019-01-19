Queen Elsa visits the Discovery Museum
January 19, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:00pm
Your little one's favorite princess is dropping into the museum on Saturday, January 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.!
We'll be having a special Science Saturday experiment going on as well with her visit so don't "Let it go" to waste.
Cost for entrance will be the standard admission of $6 per person with children under the age of 2 being free.
- Organizer/Sponsor: A Wish Your Heart Makes Character Parties for Kids,
- Price: $6
- Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
- Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
