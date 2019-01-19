Pixel Tracker

Queen Elsa visits the Discovery Museum

January 19, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:00pm
Your little one's favorite princess is dropping into the museum on Saturday, January 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.! 

We'll be having a special Science Saturday experiment going on as well with her visit so don't "Let it go" to waste.

Cost for entrance will be the standard admission of $6 per person with children under the age of 2 being free.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: A Wish Your Heart Makes Character Parties for Kids,
  • Starts: January 19, 2019 11:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: $6
  • Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
  • Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
  • Sponsors: A Wish Your Heart Makes Character Parties for Kids,
 
 
 