Queen of Arts Show and Sale

November 2, 2018 from 1:00pm - 7:00pm

Queen of Arts organization of the Santa Ynez Valley

The Queen of Arts, a long time Santa Ynez Valley art tradition, will be showing this year at the Solvang’s Vet Hall November 2rd and 3rd. Showcasing the work of over 30 local artists and artisans, this show and sale features their unique creations and artwork. Work for sale include fine art original paintings, ceramics, handmade jewelry, hand painted scarves, fine art photographs, handmade objects d’art, whimsical figurines and dolls and artisan food products to name some of the offerings for sale.