Queen of Pride Pageant
June 22, 2014 from 9:00pm
Don't miss this year's Queen of Pride Pageant! Who will take home the 2014 tiara!?
Featuring:
· Azara Sapphire
· Athena
· Nicole Diamond
With performances by:
· Selma Botti
· Claudia Hermosa
· Queen of Pride 2011 Isis Magiq
· Queen of Pride 2012 Deja Re
· Queen of Pride 2013 Amunet
21+
Wildcat Lounge
$7 cover - proceeds benefit Pacific Pride Foundation and the 2014 Pacific Pride Festival
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 22, 2014 9:00pm
- Price: $7
- Location: Wildcat Lounge
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1445850265670448/