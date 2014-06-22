Calendar » Queen of Pride Pageant

June 22, 2014 from 9:00pm

Don't miss this year's Queen of Pride Pageant! Who will take home the 2014 tiara!?

Featuring:

· Azara Sapphire

· Athena

· Nicole Diamond

With performances by:

· Selma Botti

· Claudia Hermosa

· Queen of Pride 2011 Isis Magiq

· Queen of Pride 2012 Deja Re

· Queen of Pride 2013 Amunet

21+

Wildcat Lounge

$7 cover - proceeds benefit Pacific Pride Foundation and the 2014 Pacific Pride Festival