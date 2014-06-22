Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Queen of Pride Pageant

June 22, 2014 from 9:00pm

Don't miss this year's Queen of Pride Pageant! Who will take home the 2014 tiara!?

Featuring:
· Azara Sapphire
· Athena
· Nicole Diamond

With performances by:
· Selma Botti
· Claudia Hermosa
· Queen of Pride 2011 Isis Magiq
· Queen of Pride 2012 Deja Re
· Queen of Pride 2013 Amunet

21+
Wildcat Lounge
$7 cover - proceeds benefit Pacific Pride Foundation and the 2014 Pacific Pride Festival

 

Event Details

 
 
 