Queer China, Comrade China

April 30, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

China’s most prolific homosexual filmmaker presents a historical account of the queer movement in modern China. This film documents the changes and developments in LGBT culture that have taken place in China over the last 80 years and explores the historical milestones and ongoing advocacy efforts of the Chinese LGBT community. The film culminates with the submission of Dr. Li Yinhe’s Same-sex Marriage Bill to the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress in 2003, a major landmark event in the ongoing struggle for acceptance of queer identity in China. Discussion with Director Cui Zi’en will follow the screening. Cui Zi’en, 60 min., Mandarin with English subtitles, 2009, China.

