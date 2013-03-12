Queer(y)ing Freedom: Black Queer Visibilities in Postapartheid South Africa
March 12, 2013 from 4:00pm
Xavier Livermon (Africana Studies, Wayne State University) In this talk, Xavier Livermon argues that liberation is as much a sociocultural construct as it is a political or economic one. Extending the South African queer scholar Mikki van Zyl’s analysis of the distinction between citizenship and belonging, Livermon examines the concept of freedom in postapartheid South Africa through the lens of black queer bodies.
- Organizer/Sponsor: the IHC's New Sexualities RFG
- Starts: March 12, 2013 4:00pm
- Location: TBA
