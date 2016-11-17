Quickbooks for Nonprofits Seminar
November 17, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:30pm
Accountability Plus is pleased to be sponsoring a live training seminar in Santa Barbara featuring nationally recognized speaker, Gregg Bosson, CPA PC, Creator/President of QuickBooks® Made Easy™. Gregg deftly uses a combination of his experience and humor to present a solid course of instruction. If you are involved in QuickBooks® bookkeeping for nonprofits you won't want to miss this!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Accountability Plus
- Starts: November 17, 2016 9:00am - 4:30pm
- Price: $149 - $469
- Location: Santa Barbara Central Library - Faulkner Gallery
- Website: http://www.quickbooksmadeeasy.com/seminars
- Sponsors: Accountability Plus