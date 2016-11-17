Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Quickbooks for Nonprofits Seminar

November 17, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:30pm

Accountability Plus is pleased to be sponsoring a live training seminar in Santa Barbara featuring nationally recognized speaker, Gregg Bosson, CPA PC, Creator/President of QuickBooks® Made Easy™.    Gregg deftly uses a combination of his experience and humor to present a solid course of instruction. If you are involved in QuickBooks® bookkeeping for nonprofits you won't want to miss this!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Accountability Plus
  • Starts: November 17, 2016 9:00am - 4:30pm
  • Price: $149 - $469
  • Location: Santa Barbara Central Library - Faulkner Gallery
  • Website: http://www.quickbooksmadeeasy.com/seminars
  • Sponsors: Accountability Plus
 
 
 