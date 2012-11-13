Calendar » Quiet is the New Loud: Art for Social Change

November 13, 2012 from 6:30 pm

Discussion/MCC Lounge Los Angeles artist Ramiro Gomez Jr. is getting international attention for his cardboard cutouts of Latino gardeners and other domestic workers that he places on lawns in Beverly Hills and other well-off areas. Gomez will discuss the use of unconventional materials and social media for protests in creative, subtle ways to incite conversations rather than riots.