Calendar » Quire of Voyces

December 4, 2014 from 6:30 pm

This dynamic a capella group returns to SBMA! The group was founded in 1993 to rediscover the sacred choral music of the Renaissance and modern age. Nathan Kreitzer conducts 25 professional singers from the Central Coast who volunteer their talents to present the highest quality of performance all in historic settings.

Ludington Court/Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Free