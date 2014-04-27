Calendar » Quire of Voyces in Concert

April 27, 2014 from 3:00pm

Following their sold-out concerts in December, the Quire of Voyces closes its 20th Anniversary Season with "Songs from Ancient Lands," a concert featuring one of the crowning glories of a cappella music, Sergei Rachmaninoff's All Night Vigil (known also as "The Vespers").

Conceived on a vast and spacious scale, the Vigil is a true choral symphony--full of colors both dazzling and muted, textures both rarified and overwhelming, scoring that ranges from unison to eleven-part, and sensitivity to text, rhythm, and repetition, that at times becomes hypnotic and incantatory.

Known for its “voluptuous tapestry of sound, vocal purity and radiant sonorities,” the Quire comprises professional singers from Santa Barbara and beyond who volunteer their time, passion, and skill to create the ensemble’s acclaimed “crystalline” sound. Their focus includes fresh interpretations of living composers such as Eric Whitacre, Michael McGlynn, Steven Sametz, Carl Rütti, Frank Ticheli, and composer in residence Micheal Eglin, along with presentations of the finest works of the Renaissance and 20th century. Collaborations with both the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and the Santa Barbara Symphony have led to the presentation of major orchestral works by Beethoven, Mahler, Mozart, and Handel.

The Quire also performs internationally, most recently accepting an invitation to sing at High Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Its European tours have included concerts in England, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Artistic Director Nathan Kreitzer is Director of Choral and Vocal Activities at Santa Barbara City College where he teaches voice and also leads the Chamber Singers and College Choir. In addition, he's Director of Music at First United Methodist Church. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance from California State University, Fresno, and a Master’s Degree in Choral Conducting from the University of California at Irvine. He's studied with renowned conductors Gary Unruh, John Alexander, Richard Messenger, and Robert Page. As a professional vocalist, he's appeared with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Ventura Master Chorale, Pacific Chorale of Orange County, Irvine Camerata, and Oregon Bach Festival Singers directed by Helmuth Rilling.

Performances will be held at the beautifully resonant St. Anthony's Chapel in the Garden Street Academy, Saturday, April 26, at 7pm, and Sunday, April 27, at 3pm. Tickets through the Garvin Theater Box Office (965-5935) or at the door. Come and be transported by the seldom-heard, sensual, and deeply felt All Night Vigil, composed by one of the greatest composers of all time and performed by Santa Barbara's premiere vocal ensemble.