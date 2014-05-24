Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Quire of Voyces inside the Mission at I Madonnari

May 24, 2014 from 6:00pm - 6:45pm

Quire of Voyces, Santa Barbara's premier choral ensemble, performs selections from their April concert, "Songs from Ancient Lands," in support of the Santa Barbara Children's Creative Project and it's I Madonnari fundraiser.

 

