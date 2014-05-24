Quire of Voyces inside the Mission at I Madonnari
May 24, 2014 from 6:00pm - 6:45pm
Quire of Voyces, Santa Barbara's premier choral ensemble, performs selections from their April concert, "Songs from Ancient Lands," in support of the Santa Barbara Children's Creative Project and it's I Madonnari fundraiser.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Children's Creative Project, Santa Barbara City College, Quire of Voyces
- Starts: May 24, 2014 6:00pm - 6:45pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Inside Old Mission Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Santa-Barbara-I-Madonnari-Festival/125996794086931
- Sponsors: Children's Creative Project, Santa Barbara City College, Quire of Voyces