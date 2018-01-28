Calendar » Quire of Voyces Music That Soothes and Heals

January 28, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Many of you are aware that we had to cancel our December concerts due to the Thomas Fire. Since then we have all experienced the shock and sorrow of the flooding and mudslides in Montecito. The Quire missed singing for you during December, so we will do one performance of this concert, "The Mysteries of Christmas: A Healing Concert for our Community" on Sunday, January 28th, at 3 p.m. We will not be performing traditional Christmas carols at this concert, but we will be singing music that soothes and heals. Purchased tickets from either the December 16th or 17th concerts will be honored on January 28th or you can obtain a refund through the Garvin Box Office. Tickets available at the door and in advance at the SBCC Garvin Box Office 805-965-5935. Firefighters or other first responders can obtain free tickets by showing up at least 20 minutes before 3pm. We hope you will join us.