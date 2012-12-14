Quire of Voyces “Mysteries of Christmas” Concert
December 14, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Experience the choral music of Christmas with the Quire of Voyces. December brings our ever-popular concert which will put you in the warm spirit of the holidays. Hear the pinnacle of wondrous choral music in the unparalleled acoustic of St. Anthony's Seminary.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dhodges
- Starts: December 14, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $20 general, $15 students/seniors
- Location: St. Anthony's Seminary 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbcc.edu/music/website/choir/qv.seas.htm