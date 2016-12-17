Calendar » Quire of Voyces Mysteries of Christmas Concert

December 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Welcome to the Quire of Voyces 2016 – 2017 season!

December 17, 7pm and December 18, 3pm

St Anthony’s Chapel at the Garden Street Academy

The Quire is now preparing seasonal music by composers from the Renaissance era and the present day, all of it chosen to sound wonderful in the unique space where we perform.

The group makes early music one of its passions and specialties, and explores the growing body of fine choral music written in recent years. This December we present ancient Christmas music and a number of new works by living composers. Conductor Nathan Kreitzer has programmed a new work written for us by Daniel Brinsmead, whom we met in Bristol, England, while on tour last summer. We are preparing an arrangement by Quire singer Stephen Dombek, and, looking north, three pieces by a young German, and a double choir piece by a Norwegian composer. As we have for the last several years, we will sing a brief preview at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for the December 1st First Thursday.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the sublime choral sounds of Santa Barbara’s Quire of Voyces, in concert Saturday, December 17th at 7pm and Sunday, December 18th at 3pm in the unparalleled acoustics of St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy. This Christmas we share lustrous selections of a capella song from Renaissance masters Byrd and Tallis to stirring works that will linger in your heart throughout the season.

Tickets available at the door and in advance at Garvin Theater Box Office at SBCC West Campus until Dec. 9, 5pm and at Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza until Dec. 16, 5pm. Call 805-965-5935 for tickets.