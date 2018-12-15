Calendar » Quire of Voyces Mysteries Of Christmas Concerts 25 Years

December 15, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Come join the Quire of Voyces for our Mysteries of Christmas concert in St. Anthony’s Chapel on the campus of the Garden Street Academy. This Christmas Concert features a luminous selection of our best-loved seasonal songs from our rich repertoire. We are excited to share this glorious music, and 25thanniversary, with our beloved community. Thank you, Santa Barbara! Along with transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella works from the Renaissance eras you will hearken beautiful contemporary and modern pieces that are sure to lift your spirits at this special time of year. We wish you all the joy of the season and look forward to seeing you on Saturday, December 15 at 7:00pm and Sunday, December 16 at 3:00pm. For tickets call 805.965.5935 Garvin Theater Box Office SBCC West Campus. Tickets also available at Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza up through Friday December 14that noon.



For more information on this or other Quire of Voyces concerts, performances and workshops visit quireofvoyces.org



NATHAN KREITZER, Founder and Artistic Director



In 1993, Nathan envisioned a choir of professional singers who shared his dream of recreating world-class

renditions of the finest a cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras in acoustically stunning

historic venues. After crafting audition standards that seemed impossibly high, he put the word out for singers and discovered a talented contingent of outstanding musicians right here on the Central Coast. The Quire of Voyces was born, and Nathan has led the ensemble ever since—through twenty-three concert seasons, six

stellar CD recordings, and five European tours. Nathan is Director of Choral and Vocal Activities at Santa

Barbara City College, where he teaches voice and leads the Quire of Voyces, Chamber Singers, and College Choir. He is also Director of Music at First United Methodist Church. Nathan began his music career singing in the church, and he later studied voice and conducting at California State University, Fresno, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Vocal Performance. He went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Choral Conducting from the University of California at Irvine, and he has studied with renowned conductors Gary Unruh, John

Alexander, Richard Messinger, and Robert Page. As a professional vocalist, he has appeared with the Santa

Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Ventura Master Chorale, Pacific Chorale of Orange County, Irvine Camerata, and Oregon Bach Festival Singers directed by Helmuth Rilling. Nathan resides with his family in Santa Ynez.



About The Quire



Known for its “voluptuous tapestry of sound, vocal purity and radiant sonorities,” and currently in its 25th season, the Quire of Voyces celebrates this season steadfastly dedicated to its mission of presenting and recording world-class, transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras in spectacular historic settings. Envisioned and founded by Artistic Director Nathan Kreitzer in 1993, the Quire comprises professional singers from Southern California who volunteer their time, passion, and skill to create the ensemble’s acclaimed “crystalline” sound.



In addition to presenting repertoire staples from Byrd, Victoria, and Palestrina, the ensemble delves into works by lesser-known Renaissance contemporaries and performs fresh interpretations of present-day composers such as Eric Whitacre, Michael McGlynn, Steven Sametz, Carl Rütti, and Frank Ticheli. The ensemble also premieres works by its award-winning composer-in-residence, Michael Eglin. Over the years, the Quire has occasionally branched out from its a cappella roots to collaborate on major orchestral works with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (Mozart Requiem, Bach Mass in B Minor, and Handel Dixit Dominus) and the Santa Barbara Symphony (Beethoven Ninth Symphony, Mahler Second Symphony).



Beyond Santa Barbara, the ensemble performs internationally. Most recently, Quire of Voyces performed at the esteemed Llangollen International Music Festival in Wales July 2016. The Quire accepted an invitation to sing at High Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and responded to multiple requests for encores in Naples and along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Its tours to Europe have included concerts at Salisbury Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral, and Saint James Picadilly in London as well as performances in Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Finland, Estonia, and a special appearance at the Gotland Medieval Festival in Visby, Sweden.



This year, in addition to its regular concert season at St. Anthony’s Chapel, the ensemble can be found participating in local community events such as First Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The Quire also has a distinguished recording history. All six of its recordings can be purchased at Quire concerts and at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Santa Barbara Arts, Amazon.com, iTunes, and CD Baby. Quire recordings are featured on classical radio KUSC 91.5 FM.

