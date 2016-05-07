Calendar » Quire of Voyces presents “Rejoice and Remember” Concert

May 7, 2016 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Q uire of Voyces presents “Rejoice and Remember” Concert,

May 7th and 8th , 2016

Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with the Quire of Voyces' "Rejoice and Remember" spring concert Saturday, May 7th at 7pm and Sunday, May 8th at 3pm in the resonant acoustics of St. Anthony's Chapel, Garden Street Academy. The Quire of Voyces "Rejoice and Remember" Concert, is a bright sun shower of a cappella song. Sparkling Renaissance motets glisten beside poignant threnodies of remembrance and stirring sacred songs of the American choral tradition. Featured works by William Byrd, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and more this concert will preview the concert program that the Quire will perform on its upcoming July 2016 Tour of England and Wales and at the Llangollen Eisteddfod. Please join us and be among the first to hear it!