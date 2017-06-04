Calendar » Quire of Voyces Rejoice and Remember Concert

June 4, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special concert on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. "Rejoice and Remember" will be performed by The Quire of Voyces, a renowned a cappella ensemble based in Santa Barbara under the artistic direction of Nathan Kreitzer.

This concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations are welcome at the door. After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is a non-profit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras. The Quire comprises professional singers from throughout Southern California who volunteer their time, passion and talent to create the ensemble's acclaimed "crystalline" sound. Beyond Santa Barbara, the Quire of Voyces performs internationally and most recently toured England and Wales last summer, with performances in London, The Bath Abbey, and the Bristol Cathedral, among other historic and beautiful locations. The culmination of that Tour was a concert at the esteemed International Eisteddfod competition in Llangollen, Wales, where the Quire represented Santa Barbara and our country as ambassadors.' Then continue with ' The Quire also has a distinguished The Quire also has a distinguished recording history with all six of its CDs available for purchase at Quire concerts as well local and online retailers. For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, California. For further information, please contact St. Mark's Vocal Music Director Nichole Dechaine at (805) 688-4454 or [email protected]