Calendar » Quire of Voyces Spring Concerts May 5th & 6th, 2018 St. Anthony’s Chapel

May 5, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Saturday May 5th at 7pm and Sunday May 6th at 3pm The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces will present their spring concerts, Women’s Works: Celebrating Female Composers. A neglected gem, a living master, a woman who composed in the shadow of great conductor. This spring, May 5th and 6th, the Quire of Voyces pays tribute to the work of women composers. So much talent, so little recognized, it is time to honor and to hear these composers whose work has not been heard. QV will perform the American premiere of the Mass in A minor (1927) by Imogen Holst, the daughter of Gustav Holst, trained by Vaughan Williams, and the national leader of English music during the Blitz. A new commission by Emma Lou Diemer, the Santa Barbara living treasure of international renown. Alice Parker's moving arrangements of hymns when she worked for Robert Shaw, the great choral director, have a presence and vitality unmatched in modern music. These outstanding works will be joined by other women's compositions, who individually and in sum, will leave you wondering, why have I not heard this before, and can I hear some more. Please join us on May 5th and 6th at St. Anthony’s chapel at the Garden Street Academy 2300 Garden Street. Tickets available at the door and in advance at: Garvin Theater Box Office SBCC West Campus 805.965.5935 Chaucer’s Books until May 4th, 3 PM $20 General Admission $15 Students/Seniors. For more information please visit quireofvoyces.org