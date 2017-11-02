Calendar » Quitting Sugar for a Better Brain Part 1

November 2, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us on November 2nd for Part 1 of Quitting Sugar for a Better Brain. This will be a quick and simple cooking demo/tasting focusing on eliminating harmful sugars from some of our favorite recipes! Learn how these simple recipe swaps and tips can enhance your brain function and still be delicious.