Quitting Sugar for a Better Brain Part 1
November 2, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Join us on November 2nd for Part 1 of Quitting Sugar for a Better Brain. This will be a quick and simple cooking demo/tasting focusing on eliminating harmful sugars from some of our favorite recipes! Learn how these simple recipe swaps and tips can enhance your brain function and still be delicious.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 2, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
- Price: $65 for Part 1 and 2
- Location: 10 E Yanonali St.
- Website: http://www.jenniferaguilar.net