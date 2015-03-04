Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:30 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

R-Word Pledge Drive

March 4, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Special Olympics Santa Barbara is hosting a Pledge Drive to begin the month of March awareness in support of the R-Word Campaign. The public is encouraged to visit the pledge drive at the Courthouse to learn more about how the r-word is hurtful to individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families and to Take the Pledge to End the R-Word. Participants will receive a delicious cookie for their support!  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Best Buddies, PathPoint, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara High School, Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel
  • Starts: March 4, 2015 12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara County Courthouse
  • Website: http://r-word.org/
  • Sponsors: UCSB Best Buddies, PathPoint, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara High School, Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel
 
 
 