R-Word Pledge Drive
March 4, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Special Olympics Santa Barbara is hosting a Pledge Drive to begin the month of March awareness in support of the R-Word Campaign. The public is encouraged to visit the pledge drive at the Courthouse to learn more about how the r-word is hurtful to individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families and to Take the Pledge to End the R-Word. Participants will receive a delicious cookie for their support!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Best Buddies, PathPoint, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara High School, Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel
- Starts: March 4, 2015 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara County Courthouse
- Website: http://r-word.org/
