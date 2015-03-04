Calendar » R-Word Pledge Drive

March 4, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Special Olympics Santa Barbara is hosting a Pledge Drive to begin the month of March awareness in support of the R-Word Campaign. The public is encouraged to visit the pledge drive at the Courthouse to learn more about how the r-word is hurtful to individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families and to Take the Pledge to End the R-Word. Participants will receive a delicious cookie for their support!