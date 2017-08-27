Calendar » R.H. Tesene “Day at the Ranch”

August 27, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Central Coast children and their families can spend a free “Day at the Ranch” learning to rope cattle, design their own brands, and more at the Discovery Museum Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 from noon to 4 p.m. Elks Rodeo volunteers will show kids how to rope cattle and there will be plenty of fun ranching-themed crafts and games. This free community day is in honor of our founder, R.H. Tesene, a well-known real estate investor and entrepreneur in the Santa Maria Valley. Mr. Tesene’s generous donation allowed us to move into the much larger space on McClelland Street 13 years ago, and his BBQ Hall of Fame is a popular fixture in the museum.