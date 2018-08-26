R.H. Tesene Free Family Day at the Ranch
August 26, 2018 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Mosey on down to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Sunday, Aug. 26 for a free “Day at the Ranch” in honor of museum benefactor R.H. Tesene. The event will feature cattle roping, brand making, cake, and more from noon to 4 p.m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: smvdiscoverymuseum
- Starts: August 26, 2018 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St. Santa Maria, CA 93454
- Website: www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org