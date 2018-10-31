Calendar » Race and Literature

October 31, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

This year, the MultiCultural Center is kicking off a new series to explore the issues of race and belonging through literature. Readings may be suggested but are not required for attendance. This series hopes to cultivate open dialogue, and a spirit of appreciation and intellectual kinship. Dessert will be provided! All are welcome.

This month's facilitator will be Amoni Thompson-Jones. Amoni has the honor of calling Lumberton, NC her Home. She is a PhD student in the Feminist Studies program at UCSB. She completed her BA in Comparative Women's Studies with a minor in Creative Writing at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. Her research interests broadly include Black girlhood, cultural ethnography, sexuality, and popular culture. Specifically, Amoni is interested in the ways Black girls of the 21st century American South employ strategies to create geographies of pleasure and joy. She is interested in how spatial politics impact how Black girls use expressive culture as a tool to enact their own visions of freedom.