Race for Justice 2016

April 2, 2016 from 7:30am - 10:00am

The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation is hosting a “Race for Justice” 5K and 5K Fun Run on Saturday, April 2, 2016. Proceeds from the event will support the charitable activities of the Foundation. The race will begin at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara. Sign-in and day-of-race registration at 7:30 a.m. 5K and 5K Fun Run are at 8:30 a.m. 5K prizes for first place mens/womens. 5K Fun Run prizes for best costume and best group costume. Prizes given out immediately after the race.

Event details and schedule

Race Date: April 2, 2016

Start Time: 5K and 5K Fun Run 8:30 a.m. Rain or Shine

Course Details: Leadbetter Beach to Mesa Park. Second half is all downhill back to Leadbetter Beach.

Finish line awards and refreshments immediately following the race.

Packet Pick-up Location: Leadbetter Beach, day of race. Fee based parking available at Waterfront Lot.