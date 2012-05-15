Calendar » Race Matters Series Muslims and Arabs on TV in a Post-Racial America

May 15, 2012 from 6:30pm

Discussion/MCC Lounge In a post-racial landscape, cable television comedies are using humor to humanize Muslims and Arabs. This conversation will be a platform to discuss the evolving images of Islam and Arabs and how audiences are reading them. Dina Ibrahim is an Associate Professor in the Broadcasting & Electronic Communication Department at San Francisco State University.